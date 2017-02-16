Concert in Castine scheduled Feb. 19

CASTINE — On Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m., in the Unitarian Universalist Parish House in Castine, sound artists N.B. Aldrich (found sound and laptop) and Leslie Ross (bassoon and laptop) will perform a series of electroacoustic pieces collaboratively conceived and worked on over this past year.

Central to these pieces is the use of quadraphonic speakers (a four-point surround system) where the signals from laptops and instruments move and shift around the four corners of the room.

The listener is immersed in a total sonic experience with music that explores improvisation, extended techniques and unusual electronic manipulations.

This program is being co-sponsored by the Witherle Memorial Library, Castine Arts Association and a grant from the Maine Public Library Fund.

For more information, contact Witherle Memorial Library at 326-4375 or [email protected].