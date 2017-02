STEUBEN — The Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center in Steuben is hosting a winter concert and art show on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m.

Musicians Bruce Cassaday and Hugh Bowden will perform and the event will also feature ceramics by Liza Fisher and photographs by Cassaday. There will also be a Valentine’s Day raffle. Admission is by donation.

For more information, call 546-7301.