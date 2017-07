HANCOCK — The Union Congregational Church, 1368 Route 1 in Hancock, is hosting a community yard sale, church fair and silent auction on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

There will be a huge assortment of household goods, furniture, books, knick-knacks, jewelry, plants, antiques, artwork, baked goodies and more. Breakfast and lunch food also will be served.

Call 422-3100 for more information.