Community veterans breakfast May 27

ELLSWORTH — A community veterans breakfast, hosted by Girl Scout Troop 422, is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, from 7-10 a.m. at Ellsworth VFW Post 109. The public is welcome, and veterans eat for free.

The menu will include coffee, juice, tea, fruit, scrambled eggs, bacon, biscuits, pancakes, homefries, baked beans and pastries. Admission is $7 for adults and seniors and $3 for youth 12 and under.

Funds raised from the breakfast will help defray costs for the troop to travel to New York City June 23-25.