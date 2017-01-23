Coffeehouse set at NE Harbor Library

MOUNT DESERT — The First Friday Coffeehouse at the Northeast Harbor Library returns on Feb. 3 with a program of verbal art.

Dennis Damon will be the featured artist, with stories from his Northeast Harbor youth, stories from Ruth Moore and humor.

The evening will begin at 7 with an open mic session, hosted by Blue Gene. All performing artists are welcome to participate, usually having about 10 minutes at the mic. The featured program will begin at 8, lasting about an hour.

There is no charge for the coffeehouse, though donations are always welcome. There will be refreshments for sale throughout the evening.

For more information, call the library at 276-3333.