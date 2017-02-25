Coffeehouse event set in NE Harbor

MOUNT DESERT — The First Friday Coffeehouse at the Northeast Harbor Library will take place on March 3.

The event will start at 7 p.m. with an open mic session hosted by Blue Gene. All performing artists are welcome to participate, having about 10 minutes at the mic. There is a sign-up sheet near the entrance.

At 8 p.m., the featured program begins, which will be three jazz combos from Mount Desert Island High School.

The First Friday Coffeehouse is free of charge, but donations are accepted. Refreshments will be on sale throughout the program, in support of the Greenhouse Project at Mount Desert Elementary School.

In the event of the MDI High School basketball teams going to the finals, the First Friday Coffeehouse will be rescheduled to the following Friday, March 10.

For more information, call the library at 276-3333.