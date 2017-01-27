Club offering scholarships

HANCOCK — The Hancock Woman’s Club is offering scholarships for high school seniors and postsecondary students who are planning to attend college or technical/professional educational institutions in the fall of 2017.

Residents of Hancock are eligible. Nonresidents also may apply but must be endorsed by a member of the Hancock Woman’s Club.

Completed applications must be postmarked no later than April 15, 2017. Anyone interested may obtain an application from their high school guidance department or from the Town Hall in Hancock or by contacting Margo Bailey at 422-0980 or Myrna Coffin at 422-6888.