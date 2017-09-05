Climate change talk Sept. 15

ELLSWORTH — Paul Mayewski, director of the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine and a renowned climate scientist and explorer, will give a talk titled “Journey Into Climate” on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Ellsworth.

Mayewski will discuss his research, expedition adventures, the latest scientific thinking about climate change and new tools to address the problem.

The program is being sponsored by Downeast Audubon.

For more information, visit www.downeastaudubon.org.