Clean-up event at Branch Lake June 3

ELLSWORTH — The city of Ellsworth and Frenchman Bay Conservancy are teaming up to host a trail clean-up day at Branch Lake Public Forest on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers will prune trail edges, clear downed trees and update signage, among other activities. Breakfast treats and coffee will be available for all participants and a raffle of gift cards to local businesses will be held immediately following the clean-up.

Participants should wear sturdy shoes and work clothes. Please bring work gloves, drinking water, sunscreen and bug spray. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own equipment such as brush trimmers, hand saws, loppers, pruning shears, shovels and rakes. There will be some equipment available for volunteers to use.

Volunteers should meet in the parking lot at the Public Forest (6.5 miles north on the Bangor Road from the corner of Main Street and Oak Street).

All participants are encouraged to sign up ahead of time so that work day activities can be planned accordingly. Contact [email protected] or 422-2328 for more information.