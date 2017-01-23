Churches holding joint service

BROOKSVILLE — On Sunday, Jan. 29, the congregation of the South Brooksville United Methodist Church will be joining the congregation of the West Brooksville United Methodist Church, UCC for a joint worship service.

The service will begin at 10 a.m. at the West Brooksville United Methodist Church, UCC. The service will be led by the Rev. Sue Davenport.

Special music will be provided by musicians from both congregations. A fellowship time will be held in the church vestry following the service.

The church is located at 1597 Coastal Road in Brooksville. All are welcome.