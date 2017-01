ORLAND — Due to a limited number of volunteers, the Tuesday community luncheons at the Orland United Methodist Church are being scaled back.

Lunch will be served weekly through the remainder of January before switching to twice a month in February and March.

The luncheons in February and March are scheduled for Feb. 14 and 28 and March 14 and 28.

Reservations are requested by calling 469-6817 or 469-3714.