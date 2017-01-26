Church hosting “Whine and Dine”

ELLSWORTH — The Church of Life and Praise (321 State St., Ellsworth) is offering child care during its first ever “Whine and Dine” event.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 5-10 p.m., friendly, qualified staff will provide activities, entertainment and a meal for children ages 6 months to 12 years, allowing you quality, kid-free time with your sweetheart.

All lead staff are background checked and/or fingerprinted, and have extensive experience working with children. Space is limited.

The cost is $20 for the first child and $10 for additional siblings. All proceeds will go toward the purchase of new equipment and toys for the Church of Life and Praise’s infant/toddler program.

Call Melissa at 479-9669 to RSVP.