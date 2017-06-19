Church hosting turkey dinner

ELLSWORTH — The First Congregational Church of Ellsworth is hosting a roast turkey dinner with all the fixings on Saturday, June 24, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The menu will include turkey, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, green beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce, Caesar salad, rolls, tea, coffee or lemonade and homemade pies.

Admission is $9 per person or $25 per family. Children under 5 eat free.

The church is handicapped-accessible from the State Street entrance. The church is located across from the Ellsworth Police Department on Church Street.

For more information, call Lois at 669-2028.