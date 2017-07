ELLSWORTH — On Sunday, July 30, Ellsworth Community of Christ is hosting a “Family & Friends Day.”

All are welcome to come for fellowship during the Sunday school hour at 9:30 a.m. and the worship service at 10:30.

There will be a light brunch served after the service along with fun activities.

The church is located at 283 State St. in Ellsworth.

For more information, contact Pastor Jan Stanley at 479-5814.