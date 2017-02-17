Church collecting for fuel assistance

BROOKSVILLE — For the remainder of the month, the members and friends of the West Brooksville Congregational Church, UCC will be taking a special offering for local fuel assistance to help Brooksville families with heating costs.

Money collected is sent to a local fuel company to be used anonymously for those in need.

Anyone wishing to contribute to this fund may send donations to the West Brooksville Congregational Church, UCC, Local Fuel Assistance Fund, P.O. Box 295, Brooksville, ME 04617.