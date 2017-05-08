Church clothing closet set to open

SEDGWICK — The North Sedgwick Baptist Church’s “Redeemed” Clothing Closet will reopen for the season on Monday, May 15, at 5 p.m. in the parsonage “barn” adjacent to the church.

The closet, which features gently used clothing for women, men and children, will be open every Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. unless otherwise announced. All clothing is free.

The church is located on Route 172 at the corner of Sedgwick Ridge Road, 5½ miles south of the Blue Hill rotary.

For more information, call Tammie Butler Cox at 479-5397.