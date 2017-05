BUCKSPORT — The Women’s Group of the Bucksport United Methodist Church will hold a bake sale on Saturday, May 27, at the Bucksport True Value Hardware store from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The sale will include homemade pies, yeast rolls, anadama bread, baked beans, cookies and more.

All proceeds go to the outreach programs of the church’s Women’s Society for Christian Service.

For more information, call Chris Petravicz at 469-9979.