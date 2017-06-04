Choir to perform at Ellsworth church

ELLSWORTH — The Aglow Youth Mission Choir will perform at the Ellsworth United Methodist Church on Sunday June 11, at 7:30 p.m.

The group will perform its “Mended” concert. The public is invited to attend.

Lakewood United Methodist Church of Jacksonville, Fla., combined its youth mission trip with a choir tour so that the youth choir, Aglow, could tour various parts of the country spreading the message of hope and redemption in Jesus Christ through musicals and serving others.

Over the years the group has traveled to 49 of the 50 states (only Hawaii is left), Jamaica, Mexico, Canada and the Bahamas ministering in music and work.

For more information, call 667-5966.