Children’s program at Friend Library

BROOKLIN — The Bagaduce Music Lending Library is hosting a “Music in Literature” program at the Friend Memorial Library in Brooklin for children age 5-7 on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10:30 a.m.

No previous music experience is required. Leading the program will be violinist Meredith Amado.

This is the third workshop in a series of five that will be held in various libraries across the Blue Hill Peninsula. Each program will feature a storybook, followed by a musical performance, and then a hands-on activity that will have the children creating and exploring sound.

For more information, call 374-5454 or visit www.bagaducemusic.org.