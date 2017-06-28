Children’s fair set in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — Special Children’s Friends will hold its annual Children’s Fair on Tuesday, July 4, on the ball field in Bar Harbor from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., after the parade.

Games are designed for very young children (older children have fun too) and everyone wins. Games like “needle in a haystack,” “diving for dinos” and “keys please” invite children to try their hand and win a prize.

All proceeds benefit Special Children’s Friends programs for children with special needs and their families in Hancock County.

For more information, contact Cynthia Donaldson at 667-2382.