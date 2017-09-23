Central Hall yard sale scheduled

BLUE HILL — Central Hall’s Ladies Public Improvement Society is holding its final yard sale of the season on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1.

The hall is located at 306 Falls Bridge Road in Blue Hill. Items for sale include clothes, tools, kitchenware, linens, books, toys, electronics, furniture and more.

Sale hours are 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.-noon on Sunday. Shop for $1 a bag on Sunday.

Proceeds will benefit hall maintenance and community outreach.

For more information, email [email protected]