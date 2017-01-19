Camden Conference talk in SW Harbor

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — All are welcome to join Professor Seth Singleton on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library for his talk titled “President Trump, Populism and Human Rights.”

The event is free and open to all and is being offered as a free community event in anticipation of the 30th Annual Camden Conference – Refugees and Global Migration: Humanity’s Crisis, which runs Feb. 17-19.

At the University of Maine, Singleton teaches courses on international security, U.S. foreign policy, Russia and Africa. Along with teaching, he has been faculty research associate at Harvard and academic dean in universities in the United States and overseas.

He has studied nationalism, ethnic difference and assimilation in the former Soviet Union, Africa and Asia, and believes that tribalism versus tolerance is now the fundamental question of world affairs.

For more information, call the library at 244-7065.