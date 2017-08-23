Buskers coming to Bucksport Aug. 30

BUCKSPORT — Bucksport’s Wednesday on Main summer event series brings the third annual Mini Buskers Festival to Main Street on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 5:30-7 p.m.

A busker is defined as a person who entertains in a public place for donations. Musicians of every sort will be stationed along Bucksport’s Main Street performing for your listening pleasure. Instrument cases will be open to accept donations.

This will be the last outdoor event of the Wednesday on Main 2017 season.

For information, call Paula Kee at 266-7999 or visit www.bucksportwom.com.