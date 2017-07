BUCKSPORT — A public buffet supper to benefit the North Bucksport United Methodist Church is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, from 5-6 p.m. at the Arey Community Building.

The buffet will include baked beans, casseroles, salads, biscuits and rolls and pies.

Admission is $8 for ages 12 to adult and $4 for children under 12.

The Arey Community Building is located at 1160 River Road.