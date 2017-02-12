Bucksport High School honor roll

BuckspoThe following students were named to the second quarter honor roll at Bucksport High School:

Freshmen

Highest honors: Suzanne Jack, Rhiannon Swift, Olivia West, Tyler Winchester.

High honors: Katelyn Cloutier, John Foster, Zoe Hosford, Aubrey Merritt, Samuel Murphy, Jocelyn Tozier.

Honors: Micah Allen, Alexander Atherton, Stephanie Bennett, Shawn Bernier, Christian Chase-Hurd, Kelsie Cirillo-Ormsby, Madison Colson, Devon Courchene, Drake Deroche, Logan Gilman, Jesse Ginn, Olivia Gray, David Gross, Xavier Hamilton, Quincy Howes-Mosher, Lucas Huffman, Hayden Jellison, Zoey Makahusz, Sierra Marks, Andrew Parsons, Jacob Pyles, Jocelyn Radley, Matthew Sargent, Erin Tanguay, Abby Trojano, Caleb Varnum, Charles Wescott, Zoey Weymouth, Kiah Wilson, Mattie Wilson.

Sophomores

Highest honors: Emily Erickson, Mikayla Tripp.

High honors: Max Astbury-King, Hank Austin, Rhianna Billings, Alyssa Brages, Austin Clement, Brittney Dewitt, Hannah Ferrell, Isabelle Gray, Sarah Low, Rigoberto Perez, Kaylah Rankin, Drew Smith, Nolan Soucie, Jordyn Stacy, James Terrill, Kacey Theobald, Carter Tolmasoff, Amya Tucker, Dylan Wight.

Honors: Jacob Ames, Braison Capitano, Nicole Clark, Kaitlyn Domin, Jakob Donnell, Adam Ellis, Morgan Gaff, Brody Gaslin, Liam Geagan, Tyson Gray, Cameron Grindle, Jacob Hanscom, Sadie Lanpher, Caleb Lawrence, Richard Perkins, William Plante, Nicholas Prins, Dakota Robbins, Hunter Robichaud, Nathan Russell, Nathaniel Sawyer, Autumn Skillin, Dakan Valle, Lucas Wardwell, Amelia-Elise Wood, Roger Woodbridge.

Juniors

Highest honors: Daniel Bunker, Lindsay Pitts, Makenzie Smith.

High honors: Alexander Cole, Meaghan Goodine, Tyler Heath, Mckayla Rich.

Honors: Foster Ashmore, Hannah Ashmore, Ashley Baker, Alyssa Bennett, Maggie Bires, Leilani Boylan, Shayley Bridges, Chase Carmichael, Cassy Coombs, Devin Darveau, Seth Davenport, Caitlyn Emery, Mackayla Flewelling, Drew Fling, Darian Jellison, Jaelon Keene, Kevin MacDonald, Erin McGinty, Brooke Megno, Samantha Munn, Tiffany Parsons, Michael Patterson, Katelin Saunders, Christopher Small, Tanner Stegner, Abigail Terry, Emily Tracy.

Seniors

Highest honors: Arlena Tolmasoff.

High honors: Emma Bennett, Dylan Bunker, Natasha Clement, Kristina Cloutier, Breanna Coombs, Virginia Erlanson, Joshua Geagan, Courtney Hill, Mariah Jerome, Aaron Kircheis, Sage Leafsong, Cassandra Spinazola, Lauren Stubbs, Marissa Thompson.

Honors: Hailey Betts, Michael Braley, Lucas Brann, Connor Bray, Alex Chaffee, Elisha Davenport, Paige Deroche, Zoe Erickson, Michael Goode, Melanie Grant, Mercedes Gray, Lauren Greenlaw, Melanie Hall, Tine Hjelle, Emily Hunt, Drew Malenfant, Ryker Mason, Benjamin McDonald, Sarah McKinley, William Meehan, Taylor Megno, James Minnick, Tanisha Parsons, Madysen Robichaud, Ashlyn Royal, Josulynn Saunders, Tabitha Steele, Alyssa Varnum, Matthew Vincent, Eva York.