BUCKSPORT — Elm Street Congregational Church in Bucksport will have a public supper on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 5-6 p.m.

The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-10. Children under 5 eat free.

The supper will include homemade casseroles, salads, baked beans, biscuits, dessert and beverages.

For more information, call the church office at 469-3333.