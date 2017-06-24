Bucksport church hosting concert

BUCKSPORT — The Somerset Consort will perform a concert of baroque music on Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m. at the Elm Street Congregational Church in Bucksport.

The group consists of Diana Brookes Brown (flute), Lorna Russell (viola de gamba) and Carlton T. Russell (harpsichord).

Guests artists scheduled to appear are Catharine Cloutier (mezzo-soprano), Hannah McGuire (flute) and Andrew Cloutier (baritone).

For more information, call 469-3333 or email [email protected]