Bucksport church to host outdoor event

BUCKSPORT — The Bucksport United Methodist Church is sponsoring a “Spirit on the Waterfront” event on Sunday, July 30, from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bucksport waterfront gazebo.

The event will include live music, a children’s craft tent and a prayer tent as well as a free lunch of hot dog or sandwich with chips and beverage.

All who attend are encouraged to bring cereal bar/granola bar type snacks and nonperishable, individually wrapped “pocket foods” to be given out to the Bangor Area Street Mission for homeless individuals.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at Bucksport United Methodist Church, 71 Franklin St. in Bucksport.

For more information, call the church office at 469-3622.