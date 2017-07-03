Brooksville church hosting concert

BROOKSVILLE — The fourth annual summer concert series at the Brooksville United Methodist Church will begin on Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m. with a concert by Larry Dulong and Random Sightings.

Dulong is a musician from western Massachusetts with long ties to the Peninsula, summering in Brooksville for the past 30 years. His music is steeped in New England tradition, Southern rock and ’70s Southern California.

Playing guitar or accordion to accompany his vocals, he will be joined by his son, Forest Loomis-Dulong, on upright and bass.

The concerts do not require reservations and admission is by donation.

Ten percent of the proceeds will be given to the Tree of Life Food Pantry.

For more information, call 469-7850.