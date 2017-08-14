Brooksville church hosting concert

BROOKSVILLE — The final concert of the 2017 Summer Concert Series at the Brooksville United Methodist church will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m., featuring Archipelago, an acoustic quartet.

Performing a variety of original and traditional music featuring strong vocal harmony and original material strongly influenced by the sea and coastal living, the group’s music captures life in Maine.

The group features Frank Gotwals on guitar and vocals, Cindy Coombs on vocals and percussion, Geoff Warner on guitar, fiddle and vocals and Dave Quimby on acoustic bass.

There is no admission fee. Donations for the continuation of outreach programs at the church and for the Tree of Life food Pantry are appreciated.

A reception to meet the performers will be held after the concert.

For more information, call 469-7850.