Brooksville church hosting concert

BROOKSVILLE — The Brooksville United Methodist Church’s summer concert series continues with a performance by Mike and Susie Fay on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m.

Residents of Brooksville and Penobscot, the duo has been performing together since 1979. Through their performances at coffee houses, concert venues, square dances and farmers markets, they have developed a following up and down the Maine coast and more distantly, in the winter, in the deep South.

Admission to the concerts is free, but donations are appreciated for the continued renovation of the 1893 building. The church is located at 713 Coastal Road, next to Buck’s Market.

For more information, call Gail Vencill at 469-7850.