Brooksville church hosting concert

BROOKSVILLE — Emy Taylor will perform in the Summer Concert Series at the Brooksville United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m.

Taylor came to Maine from Texas in 2016 to host open mic events at the Oakland House Cottages. She soon was a local favorite performing at the Barncastle and filled the sanctuary with her performance at the 2016 Summer Concert Series in Brooksville.

Writing and performing folk and Americana songs, Taylor has added songs from her repertoire developed in Texas and a local favorite is about Maine sea glass.

Concerts in the series do not require reservations and there is no admission fee. Donations are appreciated.

A reception to meet Taylor will be held in the fellowship room following the concert.

For more information, call 469-7850.