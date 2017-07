The following students were named to the honor roll at the Brooklin School:

High honors

Grade 8

Juliette Claybaugh; Hannah Dyer; Isabelle Hurley.

Honors

Grade 8

Michael Moon; Jacey Morse; Margaret Nevin; Franklin Sealander; Oliver Wilson.

Grade 7

Bryce Schneider.

Grade 6

Grace Whiting; Whitney Torrey; Jenna Blodgett; Cyrus Blake.