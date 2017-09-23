Brooklin businesses hosting Fall Festival Oct. 1

BROOKLIN — Brooklin business owners are hosting the First Annual Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizer Blossom Kravitz, who owns Brooklin Candy Co., said numerous businesses will be open and offering an assortment of activities including tastings, games and giveaways.

“It’s going to be a big town-wide event open to the public for people to come check out our town and see what we have to offer,” Kravitz said.

The following businesses are participating: Leaf and Anna, The Brooklin General Store, Seapoint Books + Media, Brooklin Candy Co., POPPIE, Handmade Papers Gallery, The Brooklin Inn, Marilyn’s Jam Session, Oceanfront Camping @ Reach Knolls, Humble View Studio, Buxton Books, Art, & Eclectibles, Flye Point Sculptures and Art Gallery, Oceanside Jewelry, The Maine Hideaway Guest House, Five Star Nursery and Orchard, Green Anchor Mushrooms and the Brooklin Pottery Co-op.

Organizers are working on creating a map to show visitors where to find all the businesses.

Kravitz said a few businesses will have raffles for a dollar a ticket. All the money raised will go to Keep Brooklin Warm, which is the town’s heating fund for people in economic distress.

For more information, email [email protected] or text Kravitz at 479-5060.