Bridge club holds pair of games

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Duplicate Bridge Club held a regular open game on June 8.

Finishing first were Gail Johnson of Bangor and Don Murray of Hampden.

Placing second were Ginger Dewing of Blue Hill and Petko Petkov of Ellsworth.

Ed Soper of Ellsworth and Beverly Spahr of Bass Harbor finished third.

The club also held a regular open game on June 1.

Mimi Heckman of Northeast Harbor and Carol Weg of Southwest Harbor finished first in that game, while the team of Dewing and Petkov placed second.

The next game will be held on Thursday, June 15, at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 134 State St. in Ellsworth.