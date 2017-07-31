Bridge club holds game

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Duplicate Bridge Club held a regular open game on July 27.

Finishing first were Kermit Allen of Blue Hill and Diana Brochendorff of Northeast Harbor.

Placing second were Ginger Dewing of Blue Hill and Petko Petkov of Ellsworth.

Finishing third were Mimi Heckman of Northeast Harbor and Carol Weg of Southwest Harbor.

The next game will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 134 State St. in Ellsworth.