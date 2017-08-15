Bridge club holds Aug. 10 game

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Duplicate Bridge Club held a regular open game on Aug. 10.

Finishing first were Norman Cowen of Surry and John Kelly of Orland.

Placing second were Ginger Dewing of Blue Hill and Petko Petkov of Ellsworth.

Finishing third were Ron Fillmore and Michael Povich, both of Ellsworth.

The next game will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 134 State St. in Ellsworth.