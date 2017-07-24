Breakfast set at Bayview Hall

BROOKLIN — Bayview Hall volunteers will serve ham and eggs, breakfast casseroles and home baked breads, home fries and pancakes from 6:30-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29.

The price of $6 per person includes coffee, tea and choice of juices. Bayview Hall is a nonprofit community organization founded in the 1880s. Breakfast proceeds will benefit upkeep of the building. Donations are appreciated.

For more information, call 359-4665.