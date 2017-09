BROOKLIN — Breakfast will be served at Bayview Hall, High Street in North Brooklin, on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 6:30-9:30 a.m.

This all-you-can-eat fundraiser will include eggs, ham, pancakes, breakfast casseroles, home fries, home baked goods and beverages. The cost is $6 per person, with proceeds benefiting upkeep of the historic building.