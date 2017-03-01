BPW offering scholarships

ELLSWORTH — Downeast Business and Professional Women is now accepting applications for a scholarship to a graduating high school senior who is pursuing a postsecondary education.

The organization is also accepting applications for a scholarship by an area college student who is continuing her postsecondary education by taking at least three classes per semester.

Each scholarship is in the amount of $500.

Information and applications may be picked up at area high schools or from Jeri White at Bangor Savings Bank, 59 Foster St. in Ellsworth. She may also be reached by phone at 667-4626 (days) and 667-5429 (evenings).

The deadline for the receipt of completed application packages is April 30.

High school seniors and college students are also invited to apply for BPW/Maine Futurama Foundation scholarships, which are in the amount of $1,200. Applications must be received by April 13.

For more information, visit www.bpwmefoundation.org.