Book talk set at SW Harbor Library

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — “The Railroad and the Art of Place” by David Kahler will be discussed in a program at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m.

With 100 black-and-white images, the book and presentation were built around Kahler’s six visits to photograph working railroads and the cultural landscape in southern West Virginia’s coal country during the most trying weather conditions. The major theme is art first and railroads second.

For more information, call the library at 244-7065.