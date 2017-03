ELLSWORTH — The Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library will be holding a mini book sale on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. on the library’s main circulation floor.

A variety of youth books, gardening books, books on travel, cookbooks and other selected fiction and nonfiction books will be available. All books are $1 or less.

For more information, call the library at 667-6363.