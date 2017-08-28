Book sale set at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — The Friends of Blue Hill Public Library will hold their first-Saturday-of-the-month book sale on Sept. 2 in the library’s basement “book nook” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featured this month are mini collections of children’s books (Muppets, cowboys, and Japanese) and lots of how-to books on art techniques like watercolor and illustration.

Most books are still only a dollar or two. There is also a 50-cent paperback sale on the library’s second floor, available during regular library hours.

To donate books that are in good condition or for more information, contact the Library at 374-5515.