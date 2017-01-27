Book sale, film at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — The Friends of Blue Hill Public Library will hold their first-Saturday-of-the-month book sale on Feb. 4 in the library’s basement “book nook” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shoppers can look forward to many new fiction, biography and children’s titles, and a half-price sale on cookbooks.

Most books are still only a dollar or two, and paperbacks are only 50 cents. Each child may select a free book.

The Friends group’s film series continues on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. with a showing of “Diner” (1982), starring Steve Guttenberg, Daniel Stern, Mickey Rourke, Kevin Bacon, Timothy Daly and Ellen Barkin.

The film is about the changing relationships of a group of school friends that reunite at a wedding when they are in their 20s.

For more information on either of these events, call the library at 374-5515.