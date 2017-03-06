Book launch set at Jesup Library

BAR HARBOR — All are welcome to join the Jesup Memorial Library for the launch of Kirsten Stockman’s novel “Remembered Earth” on Saturday, March 11, at 1:30 p.m. at the library.

The event will feature selected readings by four actors with local Maine roots, Nan Lincoln, Alexandra Lincoln, Carl Karush and Cindy Robbins. It will open with singing by the Maine Balkan Choir, a group founded by Stockman two decades ago, with a guest appearance by Elitsa Stoyneva, an award-winning Bulgarian vocalist.

“Remembered Earth” unfolds in the farmland of central Kansas during the course of one summer. It includes a wide array of characters set against the backdrop of a Kansas wheat harvest.

For more information, call the library at 288-4245.