Blueberry Festival set for Aug. 5

BLUE HILL — The First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, UCC, will be holding its annual Blueberry Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The event is a fun-filled day for the entire community and begins a blueberry pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m.

There will also be children’s games and activities, a magician and juggler, a silent auction, Noah’s white elephant, a lunch cart, vendors and crafts, live music, a dunk tank, bounce house and lots of blueberry baked goods, granola, ice-cream, shortcake and smoothies.

For more information, call 374-2891.