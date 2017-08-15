Blueberry festival in Holden Aug. 19

HOLDEN — The Holden Congregational Church is hosting its annual blueberry festival on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

In addition to crafters, there will be a giant yard sale in the parking lot, a quilt raffle, lots of silent auction items and a bake sale.

There will also be a blueberry pie contest at 10:30, a luncheon at noon and a reading and book signing by local author Jeanette Gray at 1 p.m.

For more information, call Zita Osgood at 570-6094 or Jenn Perkins at 843-6013.