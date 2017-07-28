Blueberry Fest in Blue Hill Aug. 5

BLUE HILL — The annual Blueberry Fest will be held on the grounds of the Blue Hill Congregational Church from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

A blueberry pancake breakfast will be held in Fisher Hall from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for those 12 and under. If desiring lighter fare, there will be blueberry smoothies, shortcake and blueberry granola on ice cream and baked goods featuring blueberries. In addition, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Entertainment of all sorts is scheduled. A dunk tank and bounce house will be in operation, there will be special games for children and local musicians will perform throughout the day. Magic and juggling shows are also scheduled.

There will also be assorted vendors as well as a special silent auction featuring a week’s vacation at The Swallowtail in Sea Pines, Hilton Head, S.C.

For more information, call 374-2891.