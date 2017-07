ELLSWORTH — The First Congregational Church of Ellsworth is holding its annual Blueberry Fair on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 8 a.m.-noon.

There will be crafts, books, puzzles, attic treasures and baked goods. There will also be a Tea Room from 9 a.m.-noon. The church is located at 2 Church St. in Ellsworth.

For more information, call 610-1626.