Blue Hill Library plant sale May 27

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library’s plant sale will take place on Saturday, May 27, from 8 to 11 a.m. on the library’s front lawn — light rain or shine.

Visitors can browse close to 1,000 potted perennials, along with soft fruit canes, vegetable and flower seedlings and a few houseplants.

All plants are donated by local gardeners. The Friends of the Blue Hill Library also will host a bake sale of coffee and breakfast treats plus a book sale featuring gardening books.

A silent auction is also scheduled. Featured items include a gourmet farm-to-table dinner for eight, a granite bench, lunch cruise on a sailboat, a month of local eggs, massages and more.

All proceeds benefit the general operating fund for the library.

For more information, call the library at 374-5515.